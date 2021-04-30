Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CTYX opened at $0.19 on Friday. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
About Curative Biotechnology
