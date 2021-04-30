Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

CUBI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

