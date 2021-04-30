Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were up 4% during trading on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $52.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.43. Approximately 5,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 219,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

