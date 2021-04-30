CUTcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $427.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $427.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00070439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00317262 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009717 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003162 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,580,838 coins and its circulating supply is 135,580,838 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

