CUTcoin One Day Volume Reaches $434.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $434.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00075160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026839 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,512,461 coins and its circulating supply is 135,512,461 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

