CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,070.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and last traded at GBX 2,054.55 ($26.84), with a volume of 128227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,986 ($25.95).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,883.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,568.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

