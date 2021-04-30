CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $76.39. 191,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

