CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.47 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.09), with a volume of 278,592 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a market capitalization of £12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.47.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

