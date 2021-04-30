CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.58

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 79 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYGIY. Macquarie upgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of -0.16.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.