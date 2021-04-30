Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CLXPF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 1,978,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,354. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

