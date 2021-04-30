CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 998,654 shares.The stock last traded at $9.49 and had previously closed at $9.49.

CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $610.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

