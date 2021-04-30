DA Davidson Weighs in on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.