Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $793.21

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.21 ($10.36) and traded as high as GBX 914 ($11.94). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 913 ($11.93), with a volume of 146,499 shares traded.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 884.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 793.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

