Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.13 ($95.44).

Shares of DAI opened at €73.69 ($86.69) on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

