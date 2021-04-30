Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

