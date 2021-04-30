Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DANOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
