DAOstack (GEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,134.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $13.91 million and $47,134.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.37 or 1.00073318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00186695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

