Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 1,404.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Daqo New Energy worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE:DQ traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $80.15. 29,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.