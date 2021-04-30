Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSKE opened at $7.45 on Friday. Daseke has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $484.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

