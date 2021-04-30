DATA (DTA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.27 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. DATA has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATA has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

