Datacoin Price Tops $0.0006 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $23,158.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019888 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

