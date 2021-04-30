Datamine (DAM) Trading 26.9% Lower This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $200,379.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00075312 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003524 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.