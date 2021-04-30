Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Capitalization Reaches $537,665.21

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $537,665.21 and $10,099.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 563,784 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

