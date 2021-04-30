Datarius Credit (DTRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,910.19

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $109,910.19 and $53.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

