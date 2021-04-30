David L. Morse Sells 35,004 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corning stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. 266,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

