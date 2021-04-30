David W. Gibbs Sells 46,473 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

