DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2,009 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $741.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

