DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2,009 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $741.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
