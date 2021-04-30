DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Cap of $41.41 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $1.99 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00071849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.66 or 0.00768338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00041715 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,181,758,846 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

