Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $129,890.78 and $348.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

