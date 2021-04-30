DECOIN (DTEP) Price Reaches $0.14

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004312 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.57 or 0.00623631 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00014102 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,529,064 coins and its circulating supply is 54,680,374 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

