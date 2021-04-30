DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 2,930 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $74.07. 12,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $74.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

