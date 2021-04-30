DeDora Capital Inc. Has $16.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.03. The company had a trading volume of 360,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.18 and its 200 day moving average is $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

