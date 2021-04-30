DeDora Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $27.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $704.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $686.40 and its 200-day moving average is $654.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

