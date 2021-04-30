DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 9,116 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VYM traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $103.60. 36,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,197. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60.

