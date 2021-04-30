DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $42.03 million and $1.39 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00166439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

