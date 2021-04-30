Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.51 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.