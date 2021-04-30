DeGate (DG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,487.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $58,487.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

