DeHive Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. DeHive has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $523,192.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00007013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

