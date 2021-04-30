Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Releases Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 702,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,930. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $419.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

