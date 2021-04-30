Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. 66,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,391. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

