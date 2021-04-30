Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the highest is $6.93 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $27.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $28.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.01 billion to $43.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.