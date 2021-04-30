Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $27.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $28.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.01 billion to $43.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

