Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WILLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

