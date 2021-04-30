Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The RMR Group worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

