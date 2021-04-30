Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

