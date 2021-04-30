Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 31.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in VMware by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VMware by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in VMware by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $162.57 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

