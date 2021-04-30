Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

