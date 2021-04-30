Denali Advisors LLC Sells 104,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

