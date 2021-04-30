Denali Advisors LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,014,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 435,366 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $189.15 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $87.76 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.81.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

