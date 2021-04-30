Denali Advisors LLC Sells 86,200 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,753,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $30,274,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

