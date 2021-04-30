Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 858.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 186.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 658.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

GM stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

